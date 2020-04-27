Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' Is Now a Netflix Documentary

Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix!

The former first lady will be on our TV screens on May 6, with the release of Becoming. The documentary film, directed by Nadia Hallgren, looks at Obama's life and the experiences she had while touring following the November 2018 release of her bestselling memoir, also titled Becoming.

Obama opened up about the documentary in a post on her Instagram on Monday, revealing how moments on her book tour "drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with."

"In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming,' many of us dared to say our hopes out loud," she said.

"I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, and cope with loss, confusion, and uncertainty," Obama continued. "It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it."

The mom of two continued, mentioning how she's adjusting to this new reality amid the pandemic. While she's no longer able to give out hugs, she's "here for you."

"And I know you are here for one another," she added. "Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes."

Obama concluded: "Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all. #IAmBecoming."

Becoming isn't Obama's first project with Netflix. She and her husband, Barack, signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service in 2018. American Factory -- a documentary produced by their production company, Higher Ground -- won an Oscar in February.

