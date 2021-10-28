Michelle Obama to Guest Star on 'Black-ish' Final Season

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is saying farewell to Black-ish.

Obama will guest star on the upcoming eighth and final season of ABC's family comedy, it was announced Thursday on the show's official social media pages alongside a group photo. The final season is slated to premiere in 2022.

"#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star," the announcement on Twitter read.

Obama also shared the news on her Instagram story on Thursday, writing, "I've long been a fan of @blackishabc's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!"

Michelle Obama/Instagram story

Tracee Ellis Ross also reacted to Obama's guest spot shortly after the news was announced. The actress celebrated Obama's appearance, writing on her Instagram story, "Oh it's going to be an amazing final season. We will have the glorious @michelleobama as our guest!!! THAT'S HOW YOU CLOSE OUT AN EPIC 8 years!"

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram story

The final season of Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, including the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

Anthony Anderson, Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham and Katlyn Nichol star in the half-hour series.

Black-ish returns in 2022 on ABC. For more, watch below.

