Michelle Obama Reacts To Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Single: 'I Can’t Help But Dance and Sing Along'

Michelle Obama is singing Beyoncé's praises! One day after the singer released "Break My Soul," the first single of her Renaissance era, the former first lady took to Twitter to gush over the track.

"Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! 'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it," she wrote. "Can’t wait for the album! 💃🏿"

Beyoncé is a longtime pal of the Obamas, having performed at President Barack Obama's first inaugural ball, and at his second inauguration ceremony.

Beyoncé's dance-house track heavily samples Robin S.’s 1990 dance hit, "Show Me Love" and features additional vocals and another sample from bounce legend Big Freedia.

After the song's release, Big Freedia told ET's Kevin Frazier that she's "grateful and... honored to be a part of something so iconic and so amazing."

"Beyoncé means a lot to me," she added. "She has given me an opportunity to showcase my talents to the world and to be a part of something so inspirational and iconic."

As for Renaissance as a whole, Big Freedia said that Beyoncé's forthcoming album is "going to be motivational and inspirational for all of us."

"I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited," she said of the album. "I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it."

"She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights [she spent] all night working," Tina added of Renaissance, which is due out July 29. "I can’t wait for the world to hear it."