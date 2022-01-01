Michelle Obama Pays Tribute to Betty White With Photo Featuring Late 'First Dog' Bo

Betty White's love for dogs -- and all animals, really -- was unparalleled. And no one knew that better than Michelle Obama, who paid tribute to the late actress with a photo featuring the late Obama family dog, Bo, and the connection they shared.

The former First Lady took to Instagram on Friday and shared a throwback photo of the ultimate Golden Girl sitting on a bench with Bo during her visit to the White House in 2012. White's seen smiling in a leafy blue blazer and looking elegant as ever in a pearl necklace and earrings. In her touching tribute, Obama praised White's storied career and love for animals.

"Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh," Obama's caption read. "She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her."

There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world," Obama continued. "I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

Bo died earlier this year following a battle with cancer. Bo, who was born in October 2008, was 12 years old.

It's no secret Betty loved her pooches. She told People back in 1999 that, at one point, she had 26 dogs. Her love for dogs was so profound, White co-authored two books about guide dogs and also adopted a golden retriever named Pontiac, who took part in the international guide dog school Guide Dogs for the Blind, but was deemed too friendly to serve as a guide dog.

According to Today, White was so deeply connected to Guide Dogs for the Blind she made "very generous gifts" each year to the organization since 1986 while also attending events, writing mail campaigns and even recording public service announcements.

White died Friday at 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The Emmy-winning screen legend, whose performances on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show remain cultural touchstones, was to be celebrated with the upcoming movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.