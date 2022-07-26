Michelle Monaghan's Secret Double Life Goes Up in Flames in 'Echoes' Trailer

Michelle Monaghan's secret double life has gone awry in Netflix's new series, Echoes.

Described as a "mystery thriller," the upcoming limited series -- from 13 Reasons Why's Brian Yorkey and Runaways' Quinton Peeples -- follows two identical twins, Leni and Gina (Monaghan), who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when Leni goes missing.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Echoes, teeing up the fireworks that are to come following Leni's disappearance. If this is a first taste of the trouble that's brewing for Gina as she fights to keep their elaborate lies afloat, well, she's in for a world of hurt.

"Leni's missing," Leni's husband, Jack (Bomer), tells Gina over the phone.

"What do you mean, missing?" Gina says, stunned by the news.

"She may have been taken," he answers.

Netflix

And so begins Gina's race against time for her twin sister's whereabouts. While on horseback, Gina later confronts Jack about the potential troubles between him and Leni. But Gina, or is it Leni? suddenly finds a book with a disturbing message scrawled inside of it hinting that their years-long secret of living double lives isn't so much a secret and someone out there knows. "You get both lives. Choose," the jarring threat reads.

Gina, understandably, doesn't take to the revelation too kindly, coming to terms with the fact that Leni may be dead. When someone advises her she knows nothing about what's actually going on and to "open [her] goddamn eyes," that's when things get real.

"What have you done?" Watch the trailer below.

Echoes premieres Aug. 19 on Netflix.