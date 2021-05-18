Michelle Buteau Goes on a Wild 'Weekend Getaway': Watch the Exclusive Trailer

Things are about to get wild as Michelle Buteau takes a break from her home life, which includes raising twin toddlers, to hit the road with her friends for some much-deserved fun in Weekend Getaway With Michelle Buteau. ET has the exclusive first trailer for the upcoming discovery+ series , which sees the Circle host go on one debaucherous journey after another around various parts of the country.

In the three-episode series executive produced by Queen Latifah, Buteau lets loose with Tig Notaro along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, where they learn how to hunt balloons with bows and arrows and introduce Buteau to eating crawfish. In New Orleans, she meets up with Sasheer Zamata as they take art classes, visit a voodoo priestess and dabble in the dark arts. Finally, Chelsea Peretti welcomes Buteau to Malibu, where they teach each other how to twerk and try their hands at octopus maintenance at the local aquarium.



“Michelle and her friends deliver nonstop laughs during their hilarious adventures,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP, Content and Commercial Strategy. “From the Gulf Coast of Mississippi to New Orleans to Malibu, joining these ladies for their weekend trips is sure to get our audience dreaming about their own getaways with friends.”