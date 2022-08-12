Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case Dismissed

Michelle Branch's domestic assault case has been dismissed. During a court appearance on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, the 39-year-old singer's misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct charge was dismissed by Judge Gale Robinson at the request of the state, court docs obtained by ET show.

ET has reached out to Branch's lawyer for comment.

The dismissal comes two weeks after Branch was arrested on the same day that news of her separation from Patrick Carney, her husband of three years, broke.

The pair began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. They got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019. Branch officially filed for divorce from Carney on Aug. 12, multiple outlets reported.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch told ET of her separation. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

As for the arrest, according to docs obtained by TMZ, police were called to Branch and Carney's home at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 11 for a possible domestic disturbance. Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one or two times," though the 42-year-old Black Keys musician did not have any visible injuries, the outlet reported.

According to the outlet, Branch was taken into custody and had her bail set at $1,000, but was released early because she's currently breastfeeding her and Carney's 6-month-old daughter, Willie.

The pair also shares a son, Rhys, who will turn four later this month. Additionally, Branch is mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

The day before her arrest, in a quickly deleted tweet, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her over the past several months while she stayed home to care for their infant daughter.