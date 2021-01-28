Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michael Strahan has been noticeably absent from Good Morning America, and for good reason. During GMA on Thursday, Strahan's co-host, Robin Roberts, announced the news that Strahan tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine ever since.

"He wanted us to let you know that he tested positive for COVID. He's at home quarantining right now," Roberts shared.

George Stephanopoulos added that Strahan is "feeling well" and "looking forward" to his return to the show. Stephanopoulos also confirmed that the members of the GMA family who were in the studio on Thursday had been "cleared" to be there after contact tracing following CDC guidelines.

.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021

During Strahan's appearance on FOX NFL Sunday amid the NFC championship, some viewers may have noticed that the 49-year-old former NFL pro appeared remotely. TMZ previously reported that Strahan found out he tested positive on Saturday and immediately started taking precautions.

Strahan is not the first GMA personality to contract the coronavirus. In April 2020, Stephanopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 along with this wife, Ali Wentworth. While Stephanopoulos appeared to be asymptomatic, Wentworth was not so lucky.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," the comedian Instagrammed after learning of her diagnosis. "I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

That same month, GMA lost a team member to COVID-19. Tony Greer, a studio camera operator for the morning show, died due to complications stemming from the coronavirus. He was 62.

In addition to Strahan and Stephanopoulos, other TV personalities to test positive include Andy Cohen and Chris Cuomo, who continued to work and appear on CNN while quarantining from his family.