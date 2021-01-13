Michael B. Jordan Posts Flirty Comment in Honor of Lori Harvey's 24th Birthday

Michael B. Jordan's getting flirty on social media! When Lori Harvey posted a series of pics in honor of her 24th birthday on Wednesday, her actor beau turned on the charm in the comment section.

The pics Harvey shared feature her wearing sheer, white tights and a strapless top.

"Gimmie!!" Jordan commented, along with the drooling emoji. "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!"

Jordan also shared one of the shots of Harvey on his Instagram Story, adding star emojis to his post.

On her Instagram Story, Harvey shared a video of flowers she received in honor of the occasion, presumably from Jordan.

"Thank you baby," she wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, after dating rumors began swirling around them in November.

After the reveal, a source told ET that the two have actually been dating for more than four months, but have been friends for years. The source added that they are "really into each other" and have met each other's families. Harvey was adopted by Steve Harvey following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for awhile," the source said, noting that the actor has never gone public with a partner before.