Metallica Gifts 'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn His Own Guitar During Backstage Jam Session

Joseph Quinn and Metallica made the inevitable happen: they met up and jammed out!

The Stranger Things star and legendary heavy metal band made it happen at Lollapalooza in Chicago where the band's headlining. While backstage, Quinn and the group sat down for a chat after he introduced himself, prompting James Hetfield to say, "You're taller than on the TV!"

Quinn, who slayed "Master of Puppets" as Eddie Munson in the epic season 4 finale, asked the crew if they're fans of the show. Hetfield said he's been watching since season 1, and that the hit Netflix show has proven to be a bonding experience with his sons.

The 29-year-old actor's then asked if he wants to go jam, and, of course, he said yes! Quinn warned the group he might be a bit rusty, but then looked like a total pro after Lars Ulrich kicked things off with a countdown. Kirk Hammett then tells Quinn, "You're hired!"

"I'd like to make an announcement," Ulrich said after the jam sesh. "Metallica is now a five-piece, guys!"

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Perhaps the swaggiest moment came when Robert Trujillo pulled out a custom B.C. Rich guitar like the one Quinn played on the show and handed it to him. It was such a special moment, Quinn couldn't help but get down on his knees and bow down to the guitar.

The band then proceeded to "f**k it up" by signing the guitar. But the gifts didn't end there. The band told him he's welcome to their shows any time, and all he had to do was flash the all-access pass they gave him.

"It was amazing! Opportunities to play 'Master of Puppets' with the most iconic metal band of all time don't come around very often," Quinn told Netflix's Tudum. "A story for the grandkids."

The hangout comes just weeks after Metallica paid tribute to the jaw-dropping scene that saw Quinn's character perform the 1986 hit track in the Upside Down in an effort to distract a swarm of demobats. In that TikTok video, the band plays "Master of Puppets' alongside scenes from Munson's performance.

"Eddie, this is for you!" the group captioned their video. Soon after, "Master of Puppets" started trending in the U.S. and the U.K.

Earlier this month, Quinn spoke exclusively to ET's Will Marfuggi about the reaction his performance received, saying the love from fans was "heartwarming" and "a completely overwhelming feeling."