Melanie Lynskey Praises Husband and Co-Star Jason Ritter as the ‘Greatest Human Being’ (Exclusive)

A deep, adorable love! Melanie Lynskey says she feels very "fortunate" for the best things in her life, including her career, her sweet husband, Jason Ritter, and their adorable daughter.

The celebrated actress walked the carpet at the season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Ritter, and his casting in the second season of her popular showtime series.

"I don't think I can tell you anything," Lynskey admitted, when it came to details about who Ritter would be playing in the hit psychological horror drama, and added that she didn't have anything to do with his casting -- which was entirely the idea of creator Ashley Lyle.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"Ashley, in fact, came to him and said, 'Would you want to do this particular thing?' And he was really excited," said Lynskey, who also added that she and Ritter "have no scenes [together]. We didn't work together."

Ultimately, Lynskey said it was "kind of helpful to not work together because, you know, one of us has to be with our child."

Lynskey and Ritter -- who began dating in 2013 -- got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in December 2018. The pair tied the knot in 2020.

"I feel so fortunate. I don't have anything to complain about, you know?" Lynskey shared. "I've had a lot of great happy times in my life, Jason is the greatest human being, I love our daughter, I love the show. Everything's coming together in a way that [makes me] feel so fortunate."

As for the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season of Yellowjackets, Lynskey shared, "It's so nice that people are excited. I hope they like the show."

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres March 26 on Showtime.