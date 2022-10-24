Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58

Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday.

"Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack."

Kelly added that her sister had not been in good health over the last couple of years. However, her death was sudden and unexpected. During the segment, the former Today host also shared that she was with her mother, her brother and one of Crossley's sons at the time of her death.

"So, it was very hard," she said. "It was extremely emotional. My poor mom, as all moms and dads know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen."

Kelly said that her show for Tuesday has already been taped and she will use the time to be with her family. Despite her sister’s death, Kelly said that being at work on Monday helped her take her mind off it for a few hours, calling work "cathartic."

The podcast host said that she would have more to say about her sister’s death in the coming weeks, and that she is now using the time to process it.

For Kelly, Crossley’s death has given her a lesson in staying close to the people you love.

"It's just a reminder to hug the people you love. How short and tenuous life is and how important it is to stay close to the people you love," the mother of three said. "We all can’t be perfect on that front, but we can make a little effort day by day to shoot a text or return a call. I'm never really good at that. So that was a reminder to me."

Kelly became visibly emotional when she shared the "true essence of humanity" that was displayed by a caretaker who lived with her mother and sister. Kelly shared that the woman called her and said that she was going to have her husband drop her off to be at the hospital to be by Kelly’s mother’s side, after he finished his cancer treatment at another hospital, so she wouldn't be alone.

“That is what it is to be a true human being,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that she will be traveling to be with her family and that Crossley's funeral will be on Tuesday.

Before signing off, Kelly asked her listeners to lend prayers to her family.

“Spare a prayer for my mom and my sister’s kids and my sister’s one grandchild,” she asked. “I would appreciate it. They ‘re hurting today.”