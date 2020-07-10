Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Daryl Sabara

Congratulations to Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara! The 26-year-old singer announced she's pregnant with their first child together during her surprise appearance on the Today show on Wednesday.

Trainor broke the news to Hoda Kotb with Sabara by her side and said her pregnancy has been easy so far. She later Instagrammed a picture of her sonogram and shared that she's due in 2021.

"You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" she wrote. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Sabara Instagrammed the same picture, writing, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you ❤️🎁."

Trainor married the 28-year-old Spy Kids star in December 2018. ET spoke with her in January of that year and she said she wasn't ready to have kids just yet.

"Not soon, not right now," she said at the time. "That's why I'm working on my body. I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to have kids."

Last February, Trainor again spoke to ET about the possibility of having children.

"Everyone's like, 'Where's the baby?' Whoa!" she said. "You know how long I wanted [a baby]. I'll call you immediately if it's a positive sign... [but] we go on and off."

"We're like, 'Let's do it now,' and then, 'Let's wait until tour,'" she continued. "No, [we're not trying anymore]. But we tried for, like, one second, and I was like, 'Just kidding. Don't!'"