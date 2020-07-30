Meghan Markle's Mother Skinny Jeans Are on Sale For 50% Off -- Shop Before They Sell Out

Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's summer sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.

A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans.