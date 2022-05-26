Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde to Pay Respect to Texas School Shooting Victims

Meghan Markle took an unannounced trip to Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex honored the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, which left 21 people, including 19 children, dead. The 40-year-old royal was seen paying her respects at a makeshift memorial in honor of the victims outside of the Uvalde County Courthouse.

A spokesperson for Markle tells ET that the duchess made the personal trip as a mother to offer her support and condolences to a grieving community.

Markle wore blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and a blue baseball cap as she walked around the site of white stands with light blue hearts with the names of the victims written on them. The duchess seemed somber as she knelt to read the names of the victims and placed white flowers along the memorial.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Not pictured with the duchess was her husband, Prince Harry, or their two children, Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet.

The duchess’ visit comes after she spent the weekend in California, supporting her husband during the Lisle Nixon Memorial Cup. Markle’s visit to Texas also comes ahead of her first trip back to the U.K. since she and Harry stepped away from their positions as senior members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde -- which is located an hour and a half west of San Antonio -- and opened fire on students and teachers. Since the incident, celebrities have taken to social media to honor the victims and call for change.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Stephen Colbert also took a moment this week to somberly address the country and make a call to politicians during their opening monologues.

Matthew McConaughey addressed the tragedy that took place in his hometown, with a statement posted on Instagram.