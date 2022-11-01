Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

Lilibet is on the move!

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking.

"I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.

"It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said of cooking them breakfast. "It just, to me, feels like the greatest way to start the morning and then it's, like, feed all three of the dogs because we just got another dog and then get Archie out the door to school -- but it does, it feels like a whirlwind."

Despite the inevitable stress, being a wife and mother are roles Markle has long wanted to fill. While honing in on "good mom/bad mom" and "good wife/bad wife" archetypes -- the theme of this week's episode -- Markle shared that she found the depictions of wives on shows like The Jetsons and The Flintstones aspirational as a young girl and even saved up her allowance to buy a real diaper bag for her doll.

"I longed to be a mom as much as I longed to be a wife and, at the same time, also at a young age, I was a feminist," she said. "Despite what people would think, I didn't find those things to be mutually exclusive."

The 41-year-old public figure also gave listeners a peek into her relationship with her own mom, Doria Ragland, who has remained out of the spotlight since Markle became engaged to Prince Harry. She included a snippet of audio from their FaceTime call, which happened while Markle was working on the episode.

Steve Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

"Oh sugar, my mom is FaceTiming me," Markle says.

"Hey, how's my girl?" Ragland asks her.

Before saying goodbye, Ragland adds, "You have on a smiley face."

As Markle pointed out, "...With this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me -- how she took care of me and the house and herself and how she just juggled so much. The amount that women carry, that they navigate, it's immense -- and it's often the most thankless, unpaid labor there is."