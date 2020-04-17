Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women of Hubb Community Kitchen in U.K. Via Video Chat

Meghan Markle is continuing to support the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. The 38-year-old former Suits star participated in a Zoom call on Tuesday with five of the women involved in the organization.

During the video call with Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor, Markle praised them for their work on Together: Our Community Cookbook, a cookbook they put out following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

"You all had it in you," Markle told the woman, before referencing her visit visit to the kitchen back in 2018.

"I look back at that first day and then however many visits later and knowing, 'Yeah, we're just going to make a cookbook.'... knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table and what you could inspire, but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be," she said. "That's just a testament to you. It's just inspired so many people."

The Zoom call took place after Markle requested that another one of the charities she supports, The Felix Project, assist the women in their efforts to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The women involved plan to batch cook in their homes and deliver 250 to 300 meals to families in London three days a week.

Along with The Felix Project, a food redistribution charity that is supplying the women with produce, another organization, Street Games, will help collect and deliver the meals.The good work is being done alongside the Evening Standard's "Food for London now" campaign.

"The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK," Markle said in statement. "A home cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about."

"I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed," she continued. "I’m equally moved by the many people who are contributing to the Evening Standard’s campaign to raise money for these vital organizations in the wake of COVID-19."

Meghan Markle/Zoom

Though they were unable to participate in the Zoom call, Intalak Alsaiegh, Faiza Bellini, Jaipreet Bharj, Munira Mahmud, Ahlam Saeid, Lillian Olwa and Dayo Gilmore are also helping to cook meals.

Markle's support comes after she and her husband, Prince Harry, worked with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, California, to deliver meals to people dealing with critical illnesses.