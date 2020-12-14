Meghan Markle Makes First Public Personal Investment in Female-Run Latte Business

Meghan Markle is continuing to support women in business! ET can confirm that the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has a personal investment in Clevr Blends, a female founded business from CEO Hannah Mendoza that makes instant oat-milk lattes and is located near Markle's Montecito, California, home. This marks her first personal investment to be made public.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Markle said in a statement. "I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Fortune was the first to report the news.

Oprah Winfrey also revealed that Markle gifted her the coffee for Christmas, posting a video of herself making the drink.

"On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays," she captioned the clip.

Though Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March, the former actress has a history of working with women-run charities and companies through her royal patronages.

In September, Markle had a Zoom call with three women who benefitted from the work of the Smart Works charity, which helps outfit women for job interviews.

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory," Markle said at the time. "It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with."