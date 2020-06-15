Meghan Markle Finds Pal Jessica Mulroney's 'White Privilege' Controversy 'Painful,' Source Says

Meghan Markle is struggling with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney's, recent controversy. A source close to Markle tells ET that it was "painful" to learn that one of her best friends could have made such "misguided and insensitive comments."

The controversy began when, according to influencer Sasha Exeter, Mulroney "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

The source notes that Markle feels Mulroney was "so tone deaf while using her privilege to bully Sasha Exeter."

Mulroney has since apologized, saying that she needs "to do better" when it comes to "engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society." Despite Mulroney's apology, her show, I Do, Redo, was removed from its network, CTV's, channel and platform. Additionally, Mulroney, a stylist, will no longer appear on Good Morning America, the morning show where she often served as a contributor.

In addition to Mulroney's social media apology, ET has learned that, while speaking privately with Markle before the controversy became public, Mulroney apologized for her remarks, which the source calls "out of touch and disappointing."

The source tells ET that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been "listening and learning from community leaders about Black Lives Matters" amid the recent protests, noting that Markle is now embarrassed that she has been dragged into her friend's race controversy.

"Meghan and Harry have always supported policies of diversity and inclusivity," the source says, adding that learning about Mulroney’s remarks was "hurtful."

