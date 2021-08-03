Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Makes Rare Appearance During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Archie appeared in footage of a recent outing with his parents.

"This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes -- we'll go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said. "I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out. And he's like, 'Whoooo,' chatting, chatting, chatting; going, 'Palm tree,' and all this sort of stuff."

"Oh, my gosh. He's on a roll. In the past couple weeks, [his favorite word] has been 'hydrate,' which is just hysterical,'" Meghan added.



"But, also, whenever everyone leaves the house, he's like, 'Drive safe,'" Harry shared.

Watch the sweet moment below.

CBS

Harry previously gave some new details on Archie's life during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He revealed that the little tot's first word was "crocodile" and that he loved having homemade waffles for breakfast, courtesy of the waffle maker his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, bought him.

Though Archie made a cameo in the family's artist sketch holiday card, he was not present in his parents' pregnancy announcement photo.

In fact, that last time he's been seen publicly was for a video of his mom to him to benefit Save the Children in honor of his first birthday.

Harry and Meghan announced over Valentine's weekend that little Archie is expecting a sibling. Watch the clip below for more: