Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Daughter Lilibet Diana in Family Christmas Card

The Sussexes celebrate Christmas! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped an extra sweet holiday surprise on Thursday when they shared their family's Christmas card, complete with the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana, and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

In the casual pic, Meghan and Harry are both in jeans -- the duke's even have a rip at the knee! -- and are looking adoringly at their baby daughter, who is wearing a white dress and grinning down at her proud parents.

The couple's firstborn son, Archie, shows off his bold red hair while sitting on his father's knee and is also in a white shirt with jeans, going barefoot for the pic.

The photo was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the couple's engagement and wedding photographs. The image was taken over the summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the couple wrote on their card. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in needs of paid parental leave."

Alexi Lubomirski

This is the first time the couple has shared a photo of baby Lilibet since her birth in June. They've also widely kept photos of Archie mostly out of the public eye, choosing to feature the little boy in images that did not show his face.