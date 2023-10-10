Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to New York City for World Mental Health Day After Alleged Car Chase

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their return to the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with the Today show's Carson Daly at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards in New York City. The Archewell Foundation was founded by the couple in October 2020.

For their speaking engagement, 42-year-old Meghan opted for cream-colored slacks and a matching off-the-shoulder blouse that she paired with stiletto heels and swept her hair back in her trademark messy bun. As for 39-year-old Harry, he wore a dark suit and tie.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Harry and Meghan's visit comes five months after they claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in NYC. At the time, a representative for the parents of two, who live in Montecito, California, told ET that they, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, had been pursued by "aggressive paparazzi" for more than two hours after leaving the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. The trio had been in attendance for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards earlier that evening, where Meghan was honored by Gloria Steinem with the foundation's Woman of Vision Award.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the rep told ET. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

It wasn't long after the alleged incident occurred that the New York Police Department issued a statement of their own.

"On the evening of May 16, 2023, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Julian Phillips, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, said. "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard."

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died after a car crash involving paparazzi in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997. She was 36.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Meanwhile in the U.K., Harry's brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were also taking part in World Mental Health Day. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke with young people while participating in a series of workshops which focused on emotions, relationships and community action during a visit to Factory Works in Birmingham, England.

Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2019, Meghan, Harry, Kate and William launched the mental health service Shout, which is a text messaging helpline in England that supports people who might be dealing with a mental health crisis. Kate is still very much involved in Shout, and celebrated in January 2022 the service reaching more than one million conversations with those in need.

