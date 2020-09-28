Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Doing Reality TV, Despite Report

Sorry, reality TV fans, but it doesn't sound like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be participating in that genre of television programming anytime soon.

Despite a U.K. report that surfaced on Monday -- which claimed Harry and Meghan had agreed to film a "fly-on-the-wall" Netflix reality series -- a spokesperson for the couple tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are not taking part in any reality shows."

ET learned earlier this month, however, that Meghan and Harry have signed an overall production deal with Netflix. They will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming. The content will focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and will highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

There are already several projects in development including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. The couple, who have already lent their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement, plan to extend their passion for diversity to these new projects both in front of and behind the camera.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement announcing the news. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

