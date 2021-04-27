Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Selena Gomez, More at Star-Studded Vax Live Concert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to be rubbing elbows with some of today's top celebrities for a good cause. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the campaign chairs for the upcoming Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World put on by Global Citizen in an effort to give everyone access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be hosted by Selena Gomez and will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

#VaxLive is almost here! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, and more for a show with big names and an even bigger message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LQH1HGdvme pic.twitter.com/2RhLrkwvmW — Global Citizen Canada (@GlblCtznCAN) April 27, 2021

The event will take place on May 8 and will be broadcast around the world. According to the site it is "celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world" as well as "calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all."

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8, on several networks. An airtime has not been released yet.