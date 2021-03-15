Megan Thee Stallion Tears Up as She Becomes First Female Rapper to Win Best New Artist GRAMMY Since 1999

Megan The Stallion is a big winner at this year's GRAMMYs. The performer won the GRAMMY for Best New Artist.

Meg was speechless when Lizzo called out her name as the winner, and took a moment to process before standing up to collect her award. Meg is the first female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

"I don't want to cry," she said, tearing up as she reached the stage. "But first of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. So shout-out to all y'all."

"Secondly, I really just want to thank God, because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side. I want to say thank you to everybody at 300 for believing in me, sticking by me through my craziness and you know, it's been a hell of a year but we made it. Thank you everybody at Rock Nation," she continued. "And I really want to say thank you to my mama, she's not here with me today but I know she is here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it, so thank you all so much."

Before the ceremony even began, the 26-year-old rapper won the GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance on Sunday for her hit, "Savage," featuring Beyonce during the pre-show. She beat out the late Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow and Big Sean featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

Megan is up for a total of four GRAMMYs this year, including for Best New Artist. Her nominations are for "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé, which is up for Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance and Song.

ET previously spoke with the rap superstar about what just being being nominated would mean to her.

"I would probably be jumping out of my body," she said at the time. "You would not be able to stop hearing my mouth all that day."

"I don't make my music in hopes of getting awards and topping charts and beating other people. Things like that don't matter to me," she added. "I make music that I really like and that I really enjoy and that I know that my Hotties are gonna enjoy. This would really just be the icing on the cake for me. Like, I'd take it to my grandma's house and be like, 'We did it!'"