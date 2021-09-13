Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Ready for Everybody to See Me' at Met Gala 2021 (Exclusive)

All eyes were on Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala!

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper was ready for fashion's biggest night and for people to fawn over her and her stunning look. Megan looked stunning in a pale pink Coach gown with dramatic ruffles and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

"I'm ready to see everybody. I"m ready for everybody to see me," Megan told ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, gushing over Kaia Gerber and other celebs at the event. "Just saw Kaia. She looked great. I've been binge watching American Horror Story."

As for how it was getting ready for the Met Ball, she revealed that it's, "Very different than getting ready for my regular rapper lifestyle... We've been in glam since yesterday!"

"I was going to wear my hair different and we landed on this," she said of her romantic and elegant look. Before heading inside, Megan took a moment to share what's in store for her: "More hot girl shit!"

John Shearer/WireImage

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

