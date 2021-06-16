Megan Thee Stallion Makes Generous Donation for Late Fan's Funeral Costs

Megan Thee Stallion gave back to a late fan and their family.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper made a generous donation after the late fan's friend reached out to share that her best friend had recently died and needed help with funeral costs.

"Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together," the user on Twitter wrote, adding that they started a GoFundMe and were halfway to their goal.

Megan replied to the user on Tuesday, asking, "How much do y'all need?"

The user replied that they need $8,000. Shortly after, the "Hot Girl Summer" artist then shared a screenshot of her donating $8,155 under the name Megan Pete.

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

The fan couldn't have been happier for Megan's reply and donation, expressing her thanks to her and everyone for helping them. At press time, the donations were deactivated after hitting their goal.

This isn't the first time the "WAP" rapper has given back. In March, she partnered with Fashion Nova Cares and Asian activist May Lee to donate to Advancing Justice, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to the civil rights of AANHPI in Georgia and the Southeast.

Megan, Fashion Nova and Lee donated $50,000 to the nonprofit in solidarity with the Asian-American community following the tragic spa shootings in Atlanta earlier that month and in memory of the victims.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans," the rapper wrote at the time.

