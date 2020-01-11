Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo of Son on Instagram

Megan Fox is not happy with Brian Austin Green's recent Instagram post -- or any photos he's shared of their children. The 34-year-old actress slammed Green in the comments of his Halloween post on Sunday, accusing him of "feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Green then deleted the post, and replaced it with one of himself, with their son cropped out.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" Fox asked of a snap Green shared of himself in costume, standing next to their youngest son. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media."

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued.

Fox concluded, "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green confirmed he and Fox had split in May, after 10 years of marriage. They share three kids together -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 -- but they were rarely seen on social media before the pair's breakup. In the months since, Green has shared multiple pics of the kids, including on camping trips, "Target runs" and their birthdays.

Fox notably shared a photo of her kids from Halloween in 2018, but has turned off comments on that picture.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Fox said she wanted to keep her kids away from social media as long as possible.

"It interferes with brain development," she said. "I’m really big into this, very passionate about it. I’m very passionate about it, in general, because it’s such a platform for, not just bullying, but body shaming, for making people feel badly about themselves, and Instagram has turned into… it’s really just an art page where everyone edits their photos."

"It’s a curated version of their reality," she added. "What is the point? Unless you’re promoting something, or unless you’re selling something, I don’t understand why teenagers need to be on Instagram making their boobs look big… what is happening to the world?"

Fox and Green have had a few public spats since their split earlier this year, but in an August episode of Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast, Green said they had a positive co-parenting relationship.

"I think the realization for us is we can't take the view that it won't affect the kids, because it will. I think it's up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids," he said. "Whether it's a really negative experience or it's OK and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It's not bad different, it's just different."

"I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," Green continued. "I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important."

