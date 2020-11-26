Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. The filing comes after the pair announced their split in May, after 10 years of marriage.

Fox filed her petition for divorce in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, ET has confirmed.

Fox is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three sons -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- and is seeking to terminate the ability for either Green or herself to be awarded spousal support, TMZ reports.

The outlet also reported that Green filed documents agreeing to Fox's terms, but that their declared date of separation was not the same. Green claims the separated in March 2020, while Fox claims they split in November 2019.

This isn't the first time Fox has filed for divorce. The actress previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled.

In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

Back in May, Green confirmed the news of their separation on an episode of his podcast.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Following their split, Fox sparked a romance with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA during dinner dates and Fox appeared in the music video for his song "Bloody Valentine."

The pair made their red carpet debut at this years' American Music Awards last weekend, during which Fox presented Kelly's live performance.

