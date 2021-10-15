Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have officially reached a final settlement to end their marriage, almost a year and a half after their initial split. The former couple were married for nearly 10 years before announcing their breakup in May 2020.

According to multiple reports, Fox, 35, and Green, 48, filed their divorce judgement on Oct. 15, nearly a year after they both first filed to separate from each other in November 2020.

At the time, they both cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

TMZ reports that Fox and Green did not have a prenup, meaning their assets acquired during marriage would be split 50/50.

After their initial split went public in May 2020, Green spoke about the decision on his podcast, ...with Brian Austin Green.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared at the time. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Following the split, Fox moved on with musician Machine Gun Kelly while Green later moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, who he recently competed with on the show. Green and Burgess recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the couple in September prior to their departure from Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Green couldn't help but gush about his romance with Burgess.

"It's storybook because I never expected to meet and be with somebody that covers everything the way Sharna does," Green gushed. "She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."