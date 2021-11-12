Meadow Walker Reveals She Had a Tumor Removed

Meadow Walker shared some personal news.

The 23-year-old model revealed that she had a tumor removed two years ago. The late Paul Walker's daughter posted a photo of herself wearing a medical hair cover and fiducial markers, which are used for an MRI to create 3D scans on the brain, on her forehead.

"2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," Meadow captioned the photo. She didn't elaborate or give any more information.

Vin Diesel put a praying hand emoji in the comments, while Christy Turlington, Genesis Rodriguez and more friends writing comments of support.

Just last month, Meadow and actor Louis Thornton-Allantied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Vin and Jordana Brewster were in attendance and seen in a video the bride posted on her social media.

"We’re married!!!!" Meadow, who donned a simple yet stunning white wedding gown with a long veil, captioned the video.

In a separate post, she confirmed that her late father's Fast & Furious co-star, Vin, walked her down the aisle.

Vin has previously opened up to ET about his close relationship with Meadow. When asked about the possibility of having Meadow in the final Fast and Furious films, he didn't say yes or no. He did, however, coyly smile and point at the camera.