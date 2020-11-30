Meadow Walker Posts Tribute to Dad Paul Walker on 7th Anniversary of His Death

Paul Walker will forever be remembered by his family, friends and fans.

On Monday, which marked the seven-year anniversary of his tragic death, the actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, posted a sweet tribute picture to Instagram.

"Silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow, 22, captioned it. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."

Meadow received plenty of love in the comments section, including messages from stars of the Fast & Furious franchise, which Paul was best known for in the role of Brian O'Conner.

"We love you Meadow!" Tyrese Gibson wrote. "We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this."

"We miss him so much," Nathalie Emmanuel added. "Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

Earlier this year, Meadow also shared a never-before-seen video of her late father to Instagram.

In the brief clip, Meadow could be seen opening the door to her dad's room and surprising him with a loud, "Hi!" which caused him to burst into laughter as she wished him a happy birthday.

"You just scared the hell outta me!" Paul said with a laugh in the clip, before hugging his daughter. Watch below: