Maya Jama Responds to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors After Wearing 'Leo' Necklace

Maya Jama wants the Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors to stop! On Monday, the Love Island host took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she is dating the Oscar-winning actor.

The internet buzzed about her connection with the actor after the pair was spotted partying in the same space following the BRIT Awards in February. Over the weekend, the rumors grew as Jama was seen on her Instagram Story rocking a "Leo" necklace.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore," she wrote over an article with the headline: "Maya Jama wears gold 'leo' necklace in bikini-clad video after those Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumors."

Jama's tweet continued, "But you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please."

In the comments under the tweet, Jama admitted that she has become tired of the publication's claims.

"They been dragging the story for the past week 😂 this was my last straw," she wrote in response to another user.

Jama normally keeps mum about her dating life. Last year, she and NBA star Ben Simmons called off their relationship after becoming engaged a year into their whirlwind romance.

In addition to Simmons, Jama was previously in a relationship with rapper Stormzy.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has been linked to Gigi Hadid following the end of his relationship with Camila Morrone.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair -- who sparked dating rumors in September -- are still hanging out.

"Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing," the source said. "They both enjoy each other's company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit."