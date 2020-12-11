Matthew Perry Says 'Friends' Reunion Is Set for March 2021

Matthew Perry couldn't be more excited! The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share that the long-awaited, unscripted Friends reunion special has been scheduled for March 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

While plans for the reunion are still being finalized and could change, ET has learned that production is aiming to start at the beginning of 2021.

The special was initially slated to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, but had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus. In the wake of the reunion's postponement, Marta Kauffman, the show's co-creator, told ET that she wanted to wait to tape the special until a live studio audience could be part of the experience.

"We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works -- we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is... We cannot do it without them," she said in August. "Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience."

The month prior, Schwimmer expressed similar sentiments to ET.

"There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky," he said. "We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this."

