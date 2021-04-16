Matthew Morrison Is Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Renee

Matthew Morrison is going to be a dad of two! The 42-year-old Glee alum is expecting his second child with his wife, Renee, he announced on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Revel.

In his post, Morrison wrote that "after 3 miscarriages, a pandemic, and the loss of many loved ones.... Renee, Revel, and I are elated to be bringing a little joy into the world."

"Patience, reflection, and introspection are a few of the many tools that we have learned this year. And we are excited to bring those tools into our parenting," he added. "Can’t wait to meet our little baby boy/girl? Who knows! We are waiting for the big day to greet the being that will change our family yet again!"

The actor shared the news alongside a piece of commissioned art by Marco Santini, who, Morrison wrote, "took our ultrasound and activated it with our words of affirmation, love, and intention."

Renee shared the same post, writing that she's "in awe of what it is to create life."

"I am surrendered beyond surrender. I feel deeper than I’ve ever felt; bliss, passion, power coursing through me channeling directly to you. Little one," she wrote in part. "Thank you for your timing. Thank you for being with me, comforting me with your ever so present spirit for some time now. Letting me know you were on your way. In time. Gratitude has a whole new meaning. You are the essence of Magic and Miracles my darling."

When ET spoke with Morrison in 2019, he said his son "inspired me for so many things," adding that he's felt "so much more passionate about things" since becoming a dad.

A year earlier, he opened up to ET about the joys of fatherhood.

"I heard this quote the other day about how it feels like your heart is outside of your body and it really is true," he said. "I've never known this kind of love. It's a beautiful, euphoric kind of just amazing feeling that I'm just happy. I'm happy my son chose me. "