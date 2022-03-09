'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Eric Stonestreet Thinks The Ram is One of His 'Modern Family' Co-Stars (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer is back with an all new night of big performances and even bigger clues, and a whole new slate of secret celebs singing their hearts out for the show's seventh season.

On Wednesday's new episode, guest panelist Eric Stonestreet will be joining the show's crew of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- for a chance to show off his own deductive skills.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, Stonestreet and the panel have heard another performance from The Ram, and the Domino Masters host thinks he might know who's under the elaborate costume -- and he might be someone Stonestreet knows very well.

"I don't think that's Jason Sudeikis," Stonestreet says in the clip, seemingly in response to a guess from Jeong. "But you got me on something here! Because that makes me think of somebody who's a Rams fan that I know."

"Could you be hiding yourself, Ty Burrell?" Stonestreet yells down at The Ram, who's on stage next to host Nick Cannon.

"That's a good guess," Jenny says, impressed.

"I love it!" Ken exclaims.

Fans will have to tune in to see if The Ram really is Stonestreet's longtime Modern Family co-star, or someone totally different and completely unexpected. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Stonestreet recently spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, while promoting his new series, Domino Masters, and the actor also shared his experiences with being a guest panelist on The Masked Singer.

"I loved it because we're huge fans and always have been, of the show and I've been this close to being a Masked Singer before, but it just didn't work out," Stonestreet revealed. "So it was really fun for me to go and do it... here you are, sitting next to Ken, who I've known forever, and Jenny, who I've known for a long time. I'd never met Nicole and Robin, but they're awesome, and it was just a great set to be on."

Stonestreet's own new Fox series, Domino Masters, airs immediately after Masked Singer at 9 p.m. Check out the video below for more on the exciting new competition series.