Mary-Kate Olsen's Emergency Order for Divorce Petition Is a 'Clever Technique,' Says Legal Expert

Mary-Kate Olsen's attorneys are using a "clever technique" in her split from husband Olivier Sarkozy, according to Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime Network.

In an interview with ET on Thursday, the legal expert offered insight into Olsen's strategy, just one day after the star reportedly filed an emergency order to petition for divorce. Stockman said the emergency order was filed to "try to get this [divorce] pushed through court."

The designer reportedly tried to file for divorce on April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than emergencies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, however, things have reached emergency status, as Olsen claims Sarkozy is trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

Olsen reportedly alleged that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers this week, giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place. She also claimed that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge, and that she's asked him to give her until May 30.

"It's a very clever technique by Mary-Kate's attorney to try to get her divorce through the courts using this method," Stockman said, noting that it's possible a judge won't see Olsen's request as emergency, given that she has other homes she could relocate to.

"These petitions like the one she filed are usually used for domestic violence issues, child custody and welfare issues. It's quite unusual and atypical for them to be used the way Mary-Kate's using it in this circumstance. But we're in an atypical situation here with this pandemic, so maybe the courts will see it as quite unusual and see her side of it," she continued.

In her filing, Olsen is also reportedly requesting her and Sarkozy's prenuptial agreement be enforced.

"This is going to be a very high profile divorce and a lot of money is at stake for both sides," Stockman said. "The fact that she has a prenup doesn't necessarily prevent him from taking anything that she's earned following the marriage, unless that was part of the prenuptial agreement... The prenup is certainly going to factor into what happens during the divorce proceedings and what he gets and what she gets."

Olsen and Sarkozy married in 2015. See more in the video below.