'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Final Season Trailer: Midge's Rise to the Top Is About to Be a Bumpy Ride

Is Midge finally getting her moment in the spotlight?

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was released Monday, and the last nine episodes of the Prime Video series sees Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) navigating choppy waters as she reaches the precipice of success. But as she finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, Midge discovers that closer than ever is still so far away.

The 90-second trailer opens with Midge being asked what "drives" her. "I want a big life. I want to break every single rule there is," she proudly declares as Midge is approached by a fan who seeks her autograph and tells her she says "everything" she's thinking.

As Midge continues on her upward trajectory, even as she laments it's "two steps forward and three steps back," it's chaos in seemingly every other area in her life. Her father, Abe (Tony Shalhoub), even warns: "Not one person who's accomplished anything of worth in life has ever been happy."

Susie, though, is a hundred percent behind Midge's rising stardom, telling her, "This is it. This is the break. They'll see you for what you are, a goddamn star. You in?" Without batting an eyelash, Midge answers, "I'm in."

"I'm gonna get this, you'll see," a determined Midge says. Watch the season 5 trailer for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment of returning guest star Milo Ventimiglia, below.

Before wrapping production in November, ET spoke with Brosnahan at an Emmy FYC event in New York City, where the actress admitted she was emotional thinking about the end. "I’ve already cried once today!" Brosnahan shared in June. "Just a little, just a little."

The actress, who has won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance, reflected on the impact the show has had on her life.

"It’s such a big question, I mean it. I’ve grown up on this show. I started working on this show when I was 26, 25 and it's changed my life," Brosnahan said. "Working with these people has changed my life. I know everyone says it and it sounds so corny, but I mean it with every fiber of my being. This is the greatest group in the business. It’s been such a privilege to be able to look up to so many actors on this show and to learn how to lead a show from people like Tony Shalhoub. It's been a dream."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns Friday, April 14 with the first three episodes on Prime Video, followed by the remaining six episodes dropping weekly.