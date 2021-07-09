'Married to Medicine' Reunion: Quad Takes Over, Questions Simone About Her Feud With Heavenly (Exclusive)

Move over, Andy Cohen! There's a new reunion moderator in town and her name is Quad Webb. The Married to Medicine star takes over the floor in ET's sneak peek at part 2 of the season 8 reunion, hoping to get down to business when it comes to the fallout between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The pair appeared to make up at the season 7 reunion, but that truce proved false as season 8 unfolded, leaving them worse off than before over old issues involving a little Twitter spat between Heavenly and Simone's husband, Cecil. Complicating things was Simone's BFF, Dr. Jackie Walters, riding the fence, not taking sides in the dispute.

"Is there a world that you and Jackie can be friends while Jackie is still friends with Heavenly?" Quad asks Simone. "Where you feel freely-- I'm just asking. I'm just asking. Is there a world?"



Co-stars Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Anila Sajja chime in before Simone can answer Quad's question, encouraging her to "be real" with whatever she's about to say.

"I think that once Heavenly are back in a better place," Simone says, tearing up and unable to finish her thought. Heavenly jumps in to tell Simone, "Well, b***h, I've been trying. I've been trying. I've called you over and over again, Simone, and you know I have. You have not put up any effort."



"Why are you getting choked up right now?" Quad interjects, questioning Simone's tears. Simone in turn turns to Andy for clarification on who is moderating the reunion: him or Quad? "I'm enjoying Quad taking the reins," he replies. "Keep going. ... Don't stop."



"I'm just trying to figure out the premise of all of this," Quad explains. "Why are you becoming chocked up when speaking about Heavenly and your relationship with Heavenly? What's happening there?"



Heavenly leans in to listen to Simone's answer, which comes after a pregnant pause. "I had a close relationship with Heavenly, and Jackie knows it," Simone eventually lets out. "But when I fall down and out with people, I fall hard."

Simone gets too emotional to continue speaking, but that doesn't stop Quad's line of questioning. "Would you say you hold a little bit of a grudge?" she asks, to which Simone replies, "F**k you, Quad, but yes."

Watch it all play out here:

"It's hard, it's hard to let go of stuff," Simone tells the group as she wipes tears from her eyes. Andy then points out how "Heavenly was really there for" Simone when she was "really going through it" with her husband, Cecil, a sentiment with which Simone agrees.

"Do you think the two of you can get back, you and Heavenly?" Andy asks.

"She would have to put forth the effort, because I have given all I can give," Heavenly says, before Simone gets a chance to say her piece, leaving Simone stunned.

"Well, b***h, why'd you have to go and say that?" Quad asks Heavenly, inciting laughter from everyone on set.

"It was the wrong thing to say," Andy tells Heavenly.

It seems the needle on this friendship hasn't moved much, or maybe even backward, since filming of season 8 wrapped. When ET spoke with Heavenly at the start of the season, she admitted to being frustrated by Simone's lack of effort when it came to their relationship.

"I have to be honest, we're still not speaking!" she shared. "We had positive movement during the filming, but to this day we’re really not where we were."

"I just think Simone needs to own her s**t and move forward," Heavenly continued. "Ain't nobody holding no grudges. We all get into it. Nobody hasn’t done wrong in this group. If we held grudges, we would never get anywhere."

Part 2 of the Married to Medicine reunion airs Sunday at a special time, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, on Bravo