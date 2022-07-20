'Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Expecting First Child

Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales will very soon experience love at first sight. The happy couple just announced they're expecting their first baby!

Briana and Vincent each took to their Instagram account and posted a photo of the couple all dolled up, but it's Briana's baby bump that really steals the spotlight, followed by her wide smile. The photo, which included a colorfully floral backdrop, included the caption, "The Sweetest Love 🤎 We can’t wait to meet you little one!"

Briana and Vincent met, and then said "I do," after meeting on season 12 of the Lifetime series. They were one of five couples who got married when the series arrived in Atlanta.

The couple celebrated their 1-year anniversary back in November. Briana commemorated the milestone with a video montage of the day Vincent popped the question. She wrote in her caption, in part, "A whole year with you @vincentmorales and a lifetime to go! I can't believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!!"

She added that "although our journey has been a whirlwind of unconventional craziness, it's been nothing short of AMAZING!"

It's the second time in as many months that the Married at First Sight family is growing. Back in June, season 11 couple Woody and Amani Randall welcomed a baby boy.

Woody told ET at the time, "I'm very excited for Father's Day. I'm looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby, and wearing matching outfits."