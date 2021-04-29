Maroon 5's New Album 'Jordi' Is Dedicated to Late Manager Jordan Feldstein

Maroon 5 has a new album on the way, and it's an extra special one.

The band announced on Thursday that they are releasing their seventh studio album titled Jordi. The record's title is a tribute to Maroon 5's late manager and Adam Levine's childhood friend, Jordan Feldstein. The late brother of actors Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, Feldstein died in December 2017 at the age of 40 of natural causes from a blockage of an artery in his lungs and a blood clot in his leg.

"This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing," Levine shared on his social media, alongside the cover art. "The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how."

"I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up...every step of the way," the frontman added. "We love you Jordi. I’ll carry these torches for ya. That you know I’ll never drop."

Jordi, which will be released on June 11, includes "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as well as "Memories" and "Nobody's Love."

In October of 2019, Maroon 5 dedicated their song, "Memories," to Feldstein.The stripped-down video ends with, "For Jordi." During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Levine shared how Feldstein's death inspired him to write a song "for everybody."

"It's still kind of raw," Levine admitted. "... I wanted to make sure I could personalize it and have it be about our manager... he passed away very recently. And this is all still really raw, so it's hard for me to kind of elaborate on. [He was] like a brother."

"I needed this song," he continued. "... In a world that's increasingly chaotic and crazy and angry in a lot of ways... rather than fight about things, it's nice to have common ground and all of us have had loss... [It's about loss] and celebrating them too, which I think is important."

Back in February 2019, Levine sat down with ET and opened up about his relationship with Feldstein.

"I'm here because of Jordan and this was our thing. This is what we wanted," Levine said about where he is now and Maroon 5 playing the Super Bowl halftime show.

See more of what he expressed in the video above.