Mark Wahlberg's 13-Year-Old Daughter Hilariously Trolls Him While Modeling His Clothing Line

Mark Wahlberg is getting roasted by his teen. The 51-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, modeling his clothing line and playfully roasting him along the way.

In the hilarious clip, the teen models her dad's Municipal Sport Utility Gear line and shows off his Performance Inspired supplements.

"Municipal from head to toe. The new municipal shoes, shorts. Municipal and 45, the sweatshirt, the hat," Grace, mimicking her dad, says, as she points to each clothing item.

With that, Grace picks up her dad's workout supplement and declares, "Performance-inspired. Inspired to be better."

The teen, clearly channeling her dad, then advises viewers, "Stay prayed up. Make your protein shakes."

The video ends with one more joke at Wahlberg's expense, as Grace makes a quip about her dad's much-discussed healthcare regiment. "What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m. Got to go to bed," she quips.

The video comes after Wahlberg, who shares Grace, as well as Brendan, 14, and Ella, 19, with his wife, Rhea Durham, told ET that his kids are embarrassed by his past fashion choices.

"They're terribly embarrassed by it," Wahlberg said, before revealing that, intentional or not, his son recently channeled his '90s look.

"My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn't have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out," he joked. "He totally stole the whole look."