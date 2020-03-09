Marie Osmond Departs 'The Talk' After One Season

Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk. The performer is exiting the CBS series after just one season, CBS confirmed in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience," the network said. "We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors."

In a statment, Osmond said she's currently working on other projects and is looking forward to spending more time with family.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids," she shared.

No new co-host has been named at this time.

Osmond was announced as co-host of The Talk in May 2019, joining hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood following Sara Gilbert's departure a month prior.

In a statement at the time, Osmond called joining the show "such a joy."

"After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job. I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family," she said.

Osmond spent the beginning of quarantine at home in Utah with her husband, Steve Craig. While she was keeping in touch with the ladies of The Talk, she said she was very much enjoying one-on-one time with her husband.

"It's the first time we have been alone since forever," she told ET in March. "I have eight brothers and he has six siblings so it's like, I don't even remember not having a million people around and it's really fun. We have the best time."

"I don't think I've ever slept this much," she cracked. "For 57 years I've worked. It's been incredible."

