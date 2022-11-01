Mariah Carey Transforms From a Witch Into the Queen of Christmas: 'It's Time!'

Pack up your broomsticks and unpack the tinsel because Mariah Carey has officially kickstarted the holiday season! The pop diva had a little fun at midnight on Nov. 1 with a playful video ringing in the festive time of year as the reigning Queen of Christmas.

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video starts off in black-and-white as Carey wears a leather bodysuit, lace-up boots and a witch's hat while riding on a stationary bicycle and cackling. When the date changes to Nov. 1, Carey suddenly transforms into her signature red velvet Santa-themed body suit from her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

"It's timeeeee," she sings in her iconic whistle register.

Mariah's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, commented on the post, "It’s officially that time of year!!!! #QoC 🙌🙌👑🎄❤️😘."

Back in November 2021, Mariah spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about prepping for Christmas early.

"I know we're early, Kevin, I'm not saying we're not early. We've gotta get through Thanksgiving first and I know this, but when I made my first Christmas album and I was traveling the world, I was like, 'Wow, they're really into Christmas early because there's no Thanksgiving,'" she explained at the time.