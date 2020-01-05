Mariah Carey Throws Virtual 9th Birthday Party for Her Twins While Quarantining

Mariah Carey is celebrating her kids' birthday from quarantine. The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics of her virtual celebration for her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who turned nine on Thursday.

In one of the sweet snaps, the proud mom posed with her children, who are both rocking custom T-shirts and baseball caps that read, "Roc and Roe's Virtual Birthday Kit." The trio was all smiles, as Carey, who also sported the custom T-shirt, crouches down for the pic and holds her kids' hands.

The second shot featured the twins' party, which included a Zoom chat on a large projector and decorations from the video game series Five Nights at Freddy's and online gaming platform Roblox.

"Happy Birthday Roc & Roe!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳," Carey captioned her post. "My babies are nine. 😭 I love you so much"

Carey shares her kids with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, who she split with in 2016. Cannon, 39, also celebrated Roc and Roe's birthday online, sharing a snap from when the twins were babies.

"Dang, feels like I took this picture yesterday!!" he wrote alongside the cute pic. "Nine years have sped by and these two will be preteens soon! Somebody please slow this ride down!!"

"Happy Birthday Roc and Roe, two of the greatest gifts a father could ever have!" Cannon added. "I love you! Now get off of Instagram!"

