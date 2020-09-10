Mariah Carey Teases New Holiday Project -- See Who Fans Think She's Collaborating With!

Mariah Carey has fans in a whirl after her latest Instagram post. The mega star took to social media on Friday to share a photo teasing what appears to be a new holiday collaboration.

The "Heartbreaker" singer's post features three directors chairs with the initials "AG," "MC" and "JH." Carey simply captioned the post with a Christmas tree emoji. Fans instantly couldn't help but guess who the other two artists working with Carey could be.

"AG?? ARIANA GRANDE??? OMG YALLLL," one Instagram user commented on the pic, with another adding, "ARIANA, MARIAH, JENNIFER HUDSON?!?"

"OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY," another fan wrote, with plenty more comments guessing it would be Grande and Hudson. The two singers, however, have yet to comment or post anything about working with Carey on their social media.

Of course during the holidays, Carey is known for her infectious tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The songstress celebrated the single's 25th anniversary last year, and even had some help from Grande, as well as a slew of famous faces, to sing the tune.

She also dropped a brand new music video for the holiday anthem, called the "Make My Wish Come True" edition, and also treated viewers to a Q&A on her YouTube channel, where she reflected on one of the biggest hits of her career.

"We wanted to make a modern classic and that has been the theme from the beginning," she said about the inspiration for the new video, directed by Joseph Kahn, adding that it is "the opposite from the original video. This is more of a production but I feel like it has the same spirit if not more."

While fans will have to wait and see what Carey has in the works, she recently opened up like never before in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The multi-GRAMMY Award winner gets real about everything from her dislike of measuring time to her violent childhood to her high-profile marriages.

She also got candid about her traumatic upbringing during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.