Mariah Carey Poses With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon Releases Song About Her

Mariah Carey certainly was not alone on Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the GRAMMY-winning singer took to social media with a photo of herself and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. If there was any question about who Carey spent Valentine's Day with, the music maven made it crystal clear when she captioned the photo, "Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!"

Over on his Instagram account, Tanaka shared the same photo, declaring Carey his "Valentine." Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but notice the timing of the star's post, just a day after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released his new song, "Alone."

In a press release, the new track was described as "an ode" to Carey and samples her 1990 hit, "Love Takes Time." The release noted, "Nick speaks to his feelings then and now."

"This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day…" he shared on Instagram. "I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone."

The song was largely interpreted as Cannon pining for Carey, nearly a decade after they called it quits.

"I been trying to keep my distance, keep my distance / I been lying, I say I'm cool when I know I miss it / I'd trade it all for the case if I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at," the lyrics read. "I know you got a new man, so I stay away, not get in the way / I stay alone, try to play it safe, but these memories, I cannot erase / But every time I need some love, I can't find it / This is a subtle reminder that I'm still undecided."

Cannon, who is currently expecting a child -- his eighth -- with Brie Tiesi, acknowledged in the song, "As much as I want you back / It's probably better where you at / Probably better where you at / 'Cause I'm still running the streets / I'm still all in the sheets / Having babies, models, and singers, and actresses saying they pregnant by me / Have to pay ten thousand dollars a week / I take care of my peeps."

On his talk show Wednesday, Cannon clarified to viewers, "The song wasn’t really about trying to get her back… It was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws… and expressing it through song."

During their six-year marriage, Carey and Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe together. However, in 2014, they separated and Cannon ultimately filed for divorce that December.