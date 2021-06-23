Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Support Britney Spears as She Speaks at Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears' famous fans and friends have her back. The 39-year-old singer spoke out in a fiery statement at her conservatorship hearing Wednesday, and stars including Mariah Carey, Halseyand Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media to show their support.
Spears, who attended the hearing remotely due to COVID-19 protocols, has been under her conservatorship for 13 years. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that they obtained confidential court records that revealed that Spears has quietly been pushing for years to end her conservatorship. And at Wednesday's hearing, she directly told the judge that she would like her conservatorship to be terminated, without further evaluation.
"I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," she said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."
"It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," Spears continued, accusing her father and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior. "I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you."
After the singer's statement, her father Jamie's attorney said, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. "
It was a big day for Spears' fans and friends, who had been sending their support long before she spoke out.
Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was one of the first to express his support, posting a photo of himself in a "Free Britney" T-shirt to his Instagram Story. Bristowe, a former Bachelorette, wore a similar shirt in her post.
"#FreeBritney (as long as it’s what she wants)," Bristowe captioned the pic.
Khloe Kardashian also voiced her support, tweeting, "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better #FreeBritney."
Jameela Jamil referenced Tahani Al-Jamil, her celebrity-obsessed character from The Good Place, as she supported Spears.
"Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today," she wrote. "It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now."
Chrishell Stause tweeted, "You’ve got this."
Trisha Paytas chimed in too, writing, "Britney goes to court today!!!! I have such a good feeling for her. Positive vibes to get her out of that conservatorship."
Afterwards, Mariah Carey took to Twitter to extend her support.
Halsey said she admired Spears' courage.
