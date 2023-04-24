Maria Menounos Reveals Sex of First Child

Maria Menounos is going to be a girl mom! On the latest episode of her Heal Squad podcast, the 44-year-old TV personality revealed that she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are expecting a baby girl.

"We're very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming," she said, before revealing that she and her 55-year-old husband have a name picked out for their baby on the way.

"We've been thinking about names for years, 'cause as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us," she said. "We've thought about names forever, and I think we've come up with the perfect name for this baby."

As for their little one's last name, Menounos said the tot will have Undergaro "within her name," but will have Menounos as her surname.

Menounos also shared the happy news on Instagram, noting that she and her husband "are over the moon excited!"

"We are reading baby books, working on the nursery and just overall preparing for this beautiful new addition to our lives," she wrote. "She is already so loved and we cannot wait to meet her. And her name isn't Gertrude. Lol any guesses on her name? Any great suggestions?"

Menounos confirmed her baby on the way in February, telling People in a statement, "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby. Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos and Undergaro have long been open about their desire to start a family. They previously had a surrogate, but revealed in 2021 that she was no longer a match medically, and they could no longer use her to implant their two embryos. Watch the video below for more on their fertility journey.