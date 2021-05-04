Maren Morris Shuts Down 'Snap Back' Culture in Post-Baby Body Positive Post

Maren Morris is embracing her evolving body after welcoming her son, Hayes in 2020. The 30-year-old country crooner shared an inspiring body positive post over the weekend on social media.

"Am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," Morris captioned two photos, one in a bra and underwear and another of herself working out. "No one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys."

Morris, who recently celebrated her son's first birthday last month with husband Ryan Hurd, added, "The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f**king bada**. and yeah, I’m proud."

The post received lots of love from other celebrity mothers.

Mandy Moore, who welcomed son August in February, commented, "Snap back culture is insane. Thanks for this...🙌🙌🙌."

And mother of three Kristin Cavallari shared a series of clap hand emojis.

Morris opened up to ET at the GRAMMYs last month about how having a baby has impacted her marriage to Hurd.

"It's definitely changed us for the better. I think that it just makes you even more insightful and thoughtful about someone else's existence outside of your selfish own needs," she shared at the time. "I think that it's just brought us closer, and we just love that little guy so much."